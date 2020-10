Ανησυχητικά ευρήματα από τη μεγαλύτερη επιστημονική αποστολή στην Αρκτική

View this post on Instagram

The MOSAiC expedition is going to end tomorrow – after more than a year of magnificent science, experiencing the beautiful nature of the Arctic, meeting unique people from so many different countries and cultures… We have completely mixed feelings regarding our homecoming: we are proud of having finished the field work after fantastic but also exhausting months and are looking forward to meet our families and friends. But leaving our small Polarstern cosmos also means to arrive back to “real life” – a world dominated by the Corona pandemic and social distancing. We are going to deal with this challenge as we have dealt with all the others we experienced. And our arrival is only a first step of the project, which will be followed by years of analysis, processing, discussions, and publications to better understand and explain climate change and its impacts on pour Planet Earth. . . #MOSAiCexpedition #Arctic #Icedrift #Icefloe #ClimateChange #Polarstern #Homecoming #welcomePolarstern . 📸 @liannanixon / @awiexpedition