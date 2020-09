Οι Μιτεράν υποδέχονται συλλέκτες τέχνης στο σπίτι τους στην Προβηγκία

View this post on Instagram

Farewell dear Claude. Since I was a kid I was so impressed by you and by François. Although you both were so strong, I always felt your warmth and kindness when spending time in Ury in your lovely and somehow magical house/studio or when we prepared your exhibition in my then gallery with Stéphanie in Geneva, shortly before François left. I often miss these moments. Even more now that these days have gone with you. I know my father is deeply saddened after working and being your friend for so many years. My thoughts go to your daughters and grandchildren. … #claudelalanne #francoisxavierlalanne #leslalanne