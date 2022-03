Η ελληνική ψυχή της ματοβαμμένης Μαριούπολης

#Greece makes official demarche to #Russia regarding the atrocious killing of several Greek civilians.The strikes of the Russian Air Force resulted to the killing of 6 Greek civilians in Eastern #Ukraine,while 6 are wounded among which a young kid.#Ουκρανια #Mariupol pic.twitter.com/NW9eBp6OV7

— George Mastropavlos (@g_mastropavlos) February 26, 2022