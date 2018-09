«Μου μένουν λίγες ημέρες ζωής, αντίο καλοί μου φίλοι»

‪The moment of truth.‬ ‪The results of this scan decide whether I stay on this clinical trial or move on to another. I really want to stay on immunotherapy for longer to give it more time to work.‬ ‪Now for top level #scanxiety for the next week.‬ ‪#CTScan‬ ‪#Stage4Problems‬ ‪#ClinicalTrial‬ ‪#Immunotherapy‬ ‪#ProgressScan‬ ‪#PleaseBeStable‬ ‪#EverythingCrossed‬

