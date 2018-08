Ο άνθρωπος που έντυσε το μισό Χόλιγουντ

Sir @eltonjohn on Bob «Bob Mackie has said that his approach to dressing me for stage was to ‘treat me like a male showgirl,’ and that’s exactly what we did!” Check out an excerpt via link in bio and pick up the full article in this month’s @vmagazine

