Ζευγάρια που χώρισε ο κορονοϊός: «Σαν ποινή φυλάκισης»

"I’m from 🇫🇷 and my girl is from Russia 🇷🇺 We met in June 2018. It's already 2 years being with the person I can call the love of my life and now we are already 210 days apart. We had plans to see each other in Egypt at the middle of march, right when all this pandemic happened and we just couldn’t do anything about it. Nowaday with technology of course we can talk everyday but we can’t kiss, hug or just be side by side only because we are not married. Long distance relationships are already difficult in a normal situation, now under lockdown, it feels impossible, Some days it's easy to smile but others are harder to stay positive, there were so many plans that we've made, for later on to be canceled. The only good part I can tell you, is that we are just so lucky to have one another, because she is the one giving me all the strength to keep going and to wait with faith to see her again as soon as possible." #LoveIsNotTourism @thibautmonteirobraz