Φινλανδία: Γιατί δίχασε το ντεκολτέ της νεαρής πρωθυπουργού

View this post on Instagram

Crazy how women, especially in powerful positions get criticised for their looks/appearance instead of focusing on the amazing job they’re doing. How often do men face the same media headlines that are related to their looks? Every woman’s body is her body, and how she wants to dress or look is HER business, no one else’s. #imwithsanna #itsemääräämisoikeus #omakeho #nobraclub #naisvihanäkyväksi #tyttöjenpuolella