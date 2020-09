«Patchwork di Sicilia»: Ωδή στη Σικελία από τους Dolce e Gabbana

View this post on Instagram

⁣The look from the #DGSS21 Women’s Fashion Show is a contemporary reinterpretation of the #DGSS93 collection.⠀ ⠀ Composed completely of a brocade patchwork composition, the clean-lined #DGSicilianPatchwork jacket and trousers feature a union of iconic #DolceGabbana prints.⠀ ⠀ A celebration of craftsmanship and Fatto a Mano, a one-of-a-kind creation.⠀ ⠀ Discover the look on IGTV.⠀ ⠀ #MFW ⠀ @cameramoda⠀