Σοκ και δέος στη Νέα Υόρκη από την έκρηξη σε υποσταθμό του ρεύματος

Η νύχτα ημέρα με απόκοσμες γαλάζιες λάμψεις έγινε την Πέμπτη στη Νέα Υόρκη από την έκρηξη σε σταθμό παραγωγής ενέργειας στο Κουίνς της Νέας Υόρκης.

Οι λάμψεις, που φαίνονταν εντονότερες λόγω της συννεφιάς στην πόλη, προκάλεσαν κύμα σχολίων στα κοινωνικά δίκτυα μέχρι να αποσαφηνιστεί τι ακριβώς συνέβη.

Κάποιοι το παρατράβηξαν, αν κρίνουμε από όσα γράφει το BBC.

Ετσι νόμιζαν ότι στην πόλη προσγειώθηκαν εξωγήινοι ή ότι λαμβάνουν χώρα υπερφυσικά φαινόμενα. Αλλοι πίστευαν, είτε αστεία είτε σοβαρά, ότι ήλθε η Ημέρα της Κρίσεως και ότι θα τους πάρει ο Θεός στον παράδεισο.

Η εξήγηση ήταν φυσικά πολύ περισσότερο πεζή. Είχε εκραγεί ένας μετασχηματιστής σε υποσταθμό στην περιοχή της Αστόριας.

Δεν υπήρξαν τραυματισμοί ή πυρκαγιά και η ηλεκτροδότηση, που είχε διακοπεί για λίγη ώρα στην περιοχή, αποκαταστάθηκε γρήγορα.

There was a brief electrical fire at our substation on 20th Avenue & 32nd Street in Astoria this evening, which caused a transmission dip in the area. All power lines serving the area are in service and the system is stable. Photo: Michael Friedl, New York Times pic.twitter.com/vq2Ao46rhk

— Con Edison (@ConEdison) December 28, 2018