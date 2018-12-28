136
Σοκ και δέος στη Νέα Υόρκη από την έκρηξη σε υποσταθμό του ρεύματος

Μήπως ήλθαν εξωγήινοι ή ήλθε η Ημέρα της Κρίσεως; Τελικά οι λάμψεις που φώτισαν τη Νέα Υόρκη είχαν μια πολύ πιο πεζή εξήγηση

Protagon Team Protagon Team 28 Δεκεμβρίου 2018, 09:06
Η νύχτα ημέρα με απόκοσμες γαλάζιες λάμψεις έγινε την Πέμπτη στη Νέα Υόρκη από την έκρηξη σε σταθμό παραγωγής ενέργειας στο Κουίνς της Νέας Υόρκης.

Οι λάμψεις, που φαίνονταν εντονότερες λόγω της συννεφιάς στην πόλη, προκάλεσαν κύμα σχολίων στα κοινωνικά δίκτυα μέχρι να αποσαφηνιστεί τι ακριβώς συνέβη.

Κάποιοι το παρατράβηξαν, αν κρίνουμε από όσα γράφει το BBC.

Ετσι νόμιζαν ότι στην πόλη προσγειώθηκαν εξωγήινοι ή ότι λαμβάνουν χώρα υπερφυσικά φαινόμενα. Αλλοι πίστευαν, είτε αστεία είτε σοβαρά, ότι ήλθε η Ημέρα της Κρίσεως και ότι θα τους πάρει ο Θεός στον παράδεισο.

Η εξήγηση ήταν φυσικά πολύ περισσότερο πεζή. Είχε εκραγεί ένας μετασχηματιστής σε υποσταθμό στην περιοχή της Αστόριας.

Δεν υπήρξαν τραυματισμοί ή πυρκαγιά και η ηλεκτροδότηση, που είχε διακοπεί για λίγη ώρα στην περιοχή, αποκαταστάθηκε γρήγορα.

