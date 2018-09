Το συγκινητικό μήνυμα του Γιάννη Αντετοκούνμπο για τον πατέρα του

View this post on Instagram

It’s been a year daddy, so many things have happened since the day you left for a better place and i know you been watching down on us with a smile just like the one in the picture. I think about you every single day and i miss you very much but September 29th is not going to be a sad day in my calendar but a day that I cherish what a great father and role model me and my brothers have in our life. I love you very much❤️❤️ Your son Original💪🏽 #IAmMyFathersLegacy