Κόσμος

Βίντεο: Η στιγμή που Φον ντερ Λάιεν και Μέτσολα σπεύδουν σε καταφύγιο

Η πρόεδρος της Κομισιόν και η πρόεδρος του Ευρωκοινοβουλίου βρέθηκαν στο Ισραήλ για να εκφράσουν την αλληλεγγύη τους στον λαό της χώρας

Protagon Team Protagon Team 13 Οκτωβρίου 2023, 20:10
Το εμπόλεμο Ισραήλ επισκέφθηκαν την Παρασκευή η πρόεδρος της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής, Ούρσουλα φον ντερ Λάιεν, και η πρόεδρος του Ευρωπαϊκού Κοινοβουλίου, Ρομπέρτα Μετσόλα, προκειμένου να εκφράσουν την αλληλεγγύη της Ευρωπαϊκής Ενωσης στη χώρα μετά τις τρομοκρατικές επιθέσεις της Χαμάς σε βάρος της.

Οι δύο αξιωματούχοι της ΕΕ βρίσκονταν στο Τελ Αβίβ όταν ήχησαν οι σειρήνες αεράμυνας, αναγκάζοντας τες να σπεύσουν σε καταφύγιο, με το συγκεκριμένο βίντεο να κάνει τον γύρο του διαδικτύου.

«Εφτασα στο Ισραήλ μαζί με την πρόεδρο του Ευρωπαϊκού Κοινοβουλίου για να εκφράσω την αλληλεγγύη μας στον ισραηλινό λαό μετά την τρομερή τρομοκρατική επίθεση από τη Χαμάς», έγραψε το μεσημέρι η πρόεδρος της Κομισιόν στο X.

Από την πλευρά της, η πρόεδρος του Ευρωπαϊκού Κοινοβουλίου έγραψε τα εξής στην ίδια πλατφόρμα: «Είμαστε εδώ με ένα μήνυμα αλληλεγγύης μετά τη χειρότερη τρομοκρατική επίθεση που έχει υποστεί το Ισραήλ εδώ και πολλές γενιές. Ο τρόμος δεν θα επικρατήσει. Το πώς αντιδρούμε έχει σημασία. Μπορούμε –πρέπει– να σταματήσουμε τη Χαμάς. Και να κάνουμε ό,τι μπορούμε για να μετριαστούν οι ανθρωπιστικές συνέπειες».

Οι Φον ντερ Λάιεν και Μετσόλα συναντήθηκαν τόσο με τον πρωθυπουργό όσο και με τον πρόεδρο του Ισραήλ, ενώ ξεναγήθηκαν και στις περιοχές που έπληξαν οι τζιχαντιστές.

Tο Σάββατο 7 Οκτωβρίου, ημέρα ανάπαυσης για τους Εβραίους, εκατοντάδες τρομοκράτες της Χαμάς διείσδυσαν στο Ισραήλ με οχήματα, αλλά και από τον αέρα και τη θάλασσα, και σκότωσαν περισσότερους από 1.000 αμάχους στο δρόμο και στα σπίτια, σπέρνοντας τον τρόμο κάτω από μια βροχή ρουκετών.

