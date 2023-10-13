Βίντεο: Η στιγμή που Φον ντερ Λάιεν και Μέτσολα σπεύδουν σε καταφύγιο

Το εμπόλεμο Ισραήλ επισκέφθηκαν την Παρασκευή η πρόεδρος της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής, Ούρσουλα φον ντερ Λάιεν, και η πρόεδρος του Ευρωπαϊκού Κοινοβουλίου, Ρομπέρτα Μετσόλα, προκειμένου να εκφράσουν την αλληλεγγύη της Ευρωπαϊκής Ενωσης στη χώρα μετά τις τρομοκρατικές επιθέσεις της Χαμάς σε βάρος της.

Οι δύο αξιωματούχοι της ΕΕ βρίσκονταν στο Τελ Αβίβ όταν ήχησαν οι σειρήνες αεράμυνας, αναγκάζοντας τες να σπεύσουν σε καταφύγιο, με το συγκεκριμένο βίντεο να κάνει τον γύρο του διαδικτύου.

🚨President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen @vonderleyen rushing to a bomb shelter as rocket alert sirens blare in Tel Aviv pic.twitter.com/qaPZUfRpOE — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) October 13, 2023

«Εφτασα στο Ισραήλ μαζί με την πρόεδρο του Ευρωπαϊκού Κοινοβουλίου για να εκφράσω την αλληλεγγύη μας στον ισραηλινό λαό μετά την τρομερή τρομοκρατική επίθεση από τη Χαμάς», έγραψε το μεσημέρι η πρόεδρος της Κομισιόν στο X.

I have arrived in Israel with @EP_President to express our solidarity with the Israeli people in the wake of the horrific Hamas terrorist attack. pic.twitter.com/4ktjwabx14 — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) October 13, 2023

Από την πλευρά της, η πρόεδρος του Ευρωπαϊκού Κοινοβουλίου έγραψε τα εξής στην ίδια πλατφόρμα: «Είμαστε εδώ με ένα μήνυμα αλληλεγγύης μετά τη χειρότερη τρομοκρατική επίθεση που έχει υποστεί το Ισραήλ εδώ και πολλές γενιές. Ο τρόμος δεν θα επικρατήσει. Το πώς αντιδρούμε έχει σημασία. Μπορούμε –πρέπει– να σταματήσουμε τη Χαμάς. Και να κάνουμε ό,τι μπορούμε για να μετριαστούν οι ανθρωπιστικές συνέπειες».

Back in Israel. We are here with a message of solidarity after the worst terror attack #Israel has endured in generations. Terror will not prevail. How we respond matters. We can – we must – stop Hamas. And do what we can to mitigate humanitarian consequences.@vonderleyen pic.twitter.com/VxMgnwi0eU — Roberta Metsola (@EP_President) October 13, 2023

Οι Φον ντερ Λάιεν και Μετσόλα συναντήθηκαν τόσο με τον πρωθυπουργό όσο και με τον πρόεδρο του Ισραήλ, ενώ ξεναγήθηκαν και στις περιοχές που έπληξαν οι τζιχαντιστές.

We are friends of Israel. When friends are under attack, we stand by them. Israel has the right and duty to respond to Hamas’ act of war. We call for the immediate release of all hostages taken by Hamas.@Isaac_Herzog @EP_President pic.twitter.com/flJ5wSGy1H — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) October 13, 2023

In Re'im, where Hamas turned a festival of music into a carnage of murder. The horror is unspeakable. I met first responders, many of whom are still here. Terrorists opened fire on revellers, killing, torturing and abducting. We remember those lost and honour their memory. pic.twitter.com/RAz27LI9mA — Roberta Metsola (@EP_President) October 13, 2023

In Kfar Azza, at the scene of the atrocity and murder. The unspeakable acts committed by Hamas here will go down in global infamy. Hamas are terrorists. They don't represent the aspirations of the Palestinian people, they hinder it. Their brutality can never be justified. pic.twitter.com/TDepHzMdLN — Roberta Metsola (@EP_President) October 13, 2023

Tο Σάββατο 7 Οκτωβρίου, ημέρα ανάπαυσης για τους Εβραίους, εκατοντάδες τρομοκράτες της Χαμάς διείσδυσαν στο Ισραήλ με οχήματα, αλλά και από τον αέρα και τη θάλασσα, και σκότωσαν περισσότερους από 1.000 αμάχους στο δρόμο και στα σπίτια, σπέρνοντας τον τρόμο κάτω από μια βροχή ρουκετών.

