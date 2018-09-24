Μήπως το Instagram βλάπτει την (ψυχική) υγεία σας;

Επάγγελμα: Instagramer. Δύσκολη και απαιτητική δουλειά. Αλλά σίγουρα, έχεις και τα τυχερά σου. Εδώ δεν ισχύει το οκτάωρο. Δεν ξεκουράζεσαι το Σαββατοκύριακο. Δεν χαλαρώνεις όταν έρθει η νύχτα. Οταν είσαι Instagrammer, οφείλεις να είσαι πιστός στους φανατικούς ακολούθους σου, σαν μία βασίλισσα του λαού. Υπέρλαμπρη αλλά και προσιτή, αψεγάδιαστη αλλά και ανθρώπινη.
Η Scarlett London, όπως υπογράφει το ξανθό κορίτσι από τη Βρετανία, πληροί όλες τις παραπάνω προϋποθέσεις. Μία γρήγορη ματιά στον προσωπικό λογαριασμό της στο Instagram, φτάνει και περισσεύει για να πιστέψεις, έστω και για μερικά δευτερόλεπτα, ότι έχει την τέλεια ζωή.
Κοιτάζοντας για παράδειγμα, τη φωτογραφία στην οποία υποτίθεται ότι παίρνει το πρωινό της στο κρεβάτι. Τι βλέπουμε; Μία ξανθιά χαμογελαστή ύπαρξη, με επιμελώς ατημέλητες μπούκλες, να κρατά μία κούπα με ένα ροζ φλαμίνγκο επάνω, ενώ πάνω στο κρεβάτι υπάρχουν δύο πιάτα, το ένα με pancakes και το άλλο με φράουλες. Κι από τις δύο γωνίες του ντιζαϊνάτου κρεβατιού της βγαίνουν μπαλόνια σε ροζ αποχρώσεις σε σχήμα καρδιάς.
The best of days start with a smile and positive thoughts. And pancakes. And strawberries. And bottomless tea. My morning routine is now live on YouTube – and while I don't show you my real bed hair (trust me, it's not pretty), I do give you a little insight into how I start my day in a positive way. Head over to my stories for a swipe up link – and let me know what you think! It features my morning habit of rinsing with Listerine Advanced White to help whiten my teeth. @listerineukireland #BringOutTheBold | This is a paid partnership with Listerine.
Στο ένα κομοδίνο υπάρχει η επιγραφή «Good Morning» (Καλημέρα) με μία καρδούλα από κάτω. Μόνο ένα πραγματικά έμπειρο μάτι θα μπορούσε να παρατηρήσει τι υπάρχει πάνω στο άλλο κομοδίνο. «Στην εκπομπή υπάρχει τοποθέτηση προϊόντος» όπως μας προειδοποιούν τα τηλεοπτικά προγράμματα: ένα μπουκάλι με στοματικό διάλυμα, το οποίο διαφημίζει η δαιμόνια Σκάρλετ.
Με άλλα λόγια, όλο αυτό το παραμυθένιο σκηνικό με τα μπαλόνια και τις φράουλες, που σε κάνει να θέλεις να κλάψεις γοερά επειδή στη δική σου κρεβατοκάμαρα έχεις στην καλύτερη περίπτωση ένα μισοάδειο ποτήρι με νερό πάνω στο κομοδίνο, στήθηκε για έναν και μόνο λόγο: για να διαφημίσει η Instagramer ένα ακόμη προϊόν και να εισπράξει το ποσοστό από αυτή της την ανάρτηση.
Ever since I started my period aged 12, I have been a slave to my hormones. Even more so when I went on the pill ten years ago. Weight gain, mood swings, weight loss, bloating, nausea, feeling anxious all the time, tummy ache. Despite trying every pill variation, in the end I had to pick the option with side effects I hated least and run with it. Earlier this year, I decided to come off the pill because I was suffering from erratic mood swings which could see me go from chilled to CRUELLA DEVILLE, in 0.2 seconds. I couldn't have my moods ruling my life anymore and so I wanted to exercise all my options. But coming off something you've been on for ten years, cold turkey, was a rather daunting prospect. I needed a guide, or a way of tracking what changes were going on in my body without all the synthetic hormones, without FREAKING out. I discovered the @avawomen bracelet – a very smart, discreet tracking bracelet and accompanying app, which tracks your periods and helps you to decode your fluctuating hormones, mood, sleep, stress and energy. Disclaimer: Ava is NOT a contraceptive, and so you cannot come off the pill and use your @avawomen tracker to have unprotected sex. Contraceptive and hormones are a VERY personal thing and I am in no way trying to influence someone else's decision on what they choose to do with their body. For more details on my personal experience and how I got on, head to the link in my swipe up. This is a paid partnership with Ava Women.
Δεν είναι κακό να βγάζεις με αυτόν τον τρόπο χρήματα. Ερχεται όμως ένα άρθρο του Guardian να αναρωτηθεί: «Αφού το Instagram υποτίθεται πως είναι φιλικό, γιατί κάνει τους ανθρώπους τόσο δυστυχισμένους;». Και αναλύει το παράδειγμα της Σκάρλετ, μέσα από τις (χαζο)χαρούμενες αναρτήσεις της.
Η Σκάρλετ ταξιδεύει στο εξωτερικό, η Σκάρλετ κάνει ηλιοθεραπεία, η Σκάρλετ απολαμβάνει ένα cup cake, η Σκάρλετ πάει για ψώνια. Πάντα με το ίδιο τυποποιημένο χαμόγελο και με τα ίδια περιποιημένα μαλλιά. Σαν Barbie που από το πρωί που θα ξυπνήσει ως το βράδυ που θα κοιμηθεί, τα έχει όλα στην εντέλεια.
Let cake and coffee o'clock commence – my favourite time of the day! Swipe across to see a close up of this glorious red velvet delight and my gorgeous rose gold @danielwellington watch and matching bangle. I like to think I pair my sweet treats and my accessories rather well? Use code SCARLETT for 15% off site-wide. This is a paid partnership with Daniel Wellington.
Το σπίτι της δεν είναι ποτέ ακατάστατο, τα ρούχα της ποτέ τσαλακωμένα. Σαν να ζει στην επιφάνεια μιας τούρτας και τα έπιπλά της είναι στην πραγματικότητα ζαχαρωτά.
Τα σχόλια που συνοδεύουν αυτές τις παραδεισένιες φωτογραφίες, είναι κάπως έτσι: «Οι καλύτερες ημέρες ξεκινούν με ένα χαμόγελο και θετικές σκέψεις. Και pancakes. Και άφθονο τσάι. Τα μαλλιά μου δεν είναι έτσι όταν ξυπνάω, πιστέψτε με». Ομως δεν μας δείχνει ποτέ πώς είναι στην πραγματικότητα τα μαλλιά της όταν ξυπνάει. Οπότε, γιατί να την πιστέψουμε;
He’s the sauce to my spaghetti ❤️ I know my Instagram feed features my goofy face for the most part, but I wanted to dedicate this post to this wonderful man, who is more often than not behind the scenes of each picture! When David and I met three years ago, he didn’t even know what Instagram was. When we started dating, he was thrust into a world where food had to be photographed from every angle before eaten, where each drink had to be boomeranged and each outfit snapped about 637272 times! And yes, I do realise how ridiculous each of those things are 🙈 He’s not only been there with me as this teeny blog of mine has grown, celebrating and congratulating me on every milestone, but he’s also the one mopping up my tears, cuddling me and giving me pep talks when I’m not feeling my best! Life isn’t always ‘instagram perfect’ but it’s perfect with this guy by my side! ❤️ @yourbritishgent
Σε μία ανάρτηση μάλιστα, από τη Βενετία, η Barbie διαφημίζει μεταξύ άλλων προϊόντων και τον Ken της καρδιάς της. Καθισμένη δίπλα του σε μία γόνδολα, γράφει για εκείνον, ενώ στην πραγματικότητα γράφει για τον εαυτό της: «Θέλω να αφιερώσω αυτό το post σε αυτόν τον υπέροχο άνδρα που είναι σχεδόν πάντα στα παρασκήνια της κάθε μου φωτογραφίας! Οταν γνωριστήκαμε με τον Ντέιβιντ πριν από τρία χρόνια, δεν ήξερε καν τι θα πει Instagram. Οταν αρχίσαμε να βγαίνουμε, βρέθηκε ξαφνικά σε έναν κόσμο όπου το φαγητό έπρεπε να φωτογραφηθεί από κάθε γωνία προτού να το φάμε, ενώ κάθε μου ρούχο το φωτογράφιζα περίπου 637.272 φορές! Και ναι, συνειδητοποιώ πόσο γελοία είναι όλα αυτά. Η ζωή δεν είναι πάντα «τέλεια όπως στο Instagram», αλλά είναι τέλεια όταν έχω αυτόν τον άνθρωπο στο πλευρό μου».
I’m coco-nuts about this place – if only this was the way I could start every day!🥥 Thank you @sandals_uk for fulfilling my daily dose of coconut (and pizza, pasta, sushi and french toast) and @travelsaintlucia for a jam packed itinerary of island activities. For some reason all that eating and relaxing is tiring business and calls for more beaching around 🙈😂 Photo by my fave @frockmeimfamous | This post is part of a press trip with Sandals & Travel Saint Lucia.
Κάτι πάει λάθος με αυτά τα λόγια της συγκεκριμένης Instagramer. Αφιερώνει ένα post σε εκείνον, ενώ στην πραγματικότητα όλα περιστρέφονται για ακόμα μία φορά γύρω από τον υπέροχο εαυτό της. Αραδιάζει τις ανατριχιαστικές λεπτομέρειες για τις χιλιάδες φορές που φωτογραφίζει ένα χορηγούμενο ζευγάρι παπούτσια και αμέσως μετά αυτοαναιρείται, λέγοντας ότι όλα αυτά είναι γελοία. Και καταλήγει λέγοντας ότι η ζωή δεν είναι πάντα τέλεια όπως αυτή που η ίδια, όπως και χιλιάδες άλλες «συνάδελφοί» της, μας μοσχοπουλάει στο Instagram.
Don’t mind me. Just catching my daily dose of vitamin-sea. 🌊 Today we managed to sneak a peek at one of the beautiful over water bungalows here at @sandals_uk and oh my goodness, they are out of this world. Not only do they come with a snazzy hammock (that I very inelegantly crawled across to get this shot), but also a private 24-hour butler who is there to welcome you with song (check my stories), who is happy to unpack your case for you upon arrival and even run you a bath. I know what I’m saving for next 🙈 Photo by @frockmeimfamous | #JustAddLove | This post is part of a press trip with Sandals & Travel Saint Lucia.
Το πραγματικά ενδιαφέρον θα ήταν να σπάσει αυτή τη μανιέρα, αυτή την επίθεση των ροζ αποχρώσεων και να μας έδειχνε έστω για μία φορά, πώς πραγματικά είναι όταν ξυπνάει το πρωί. Εχει σπυράκια; Είναι αναμαλλιασμένη; Εχει πεταμένα ρούχα στο πάτωμα;
«Μόνο ένας serial killer έχει στοματικό διάλυμα πάνω στο κομοδίνο του» της σχολιάζει κάποιος κάτω από το post με την ονειρεμένη κρεβατοκάμαρα και την τοποθέτηση προϊόντος. Κι έχει δίκιο. Τόση κατασκευασμένη ευτυχία, κανείς δεν μπορεί να την αντέξει.
Sweet potato fries before guys 🍟 Though I will make an exception for @yourbritishgent // I know lots of you are also dairy-free on here too (either by choice or by allergy) so if you’re swinging by Covent Garden in London anytime soon, make sure to check out @eatbychloe – this post isn’t sponsored, I just spend far too much time in this place working my way through their totally plant based menu. Guacamole burger? Chocolate sprinkles cupcake? Coffee cookie? Avocado pesto pasta? Quinoa taco? Sticky toffee pudding and coconut whipped cream? I’ll take the lot 🙈 ps: this photo was taken when the weather was a tad colder, so please forgive my pink yeti costume making an appearance!
Τελικά, μήπως κινδυνεύουμε να πάθουμε κατάθλιψη από την τόση σκηνοθετημένη ευτυχία του Instagram; Η οποία δυστυχώς, έχει εισβάλει και στις ζωές ανθρώπων που δεν πληρώνονται για να διαφημίζουν προϊόντα μέσα από τις διαρκείς αναρτήσεις τους.
Φίλοι και συγγενείς μας, έχουν βαλθεί να ξεπατικώσουν αυτή την αγγελικά πλασμένη καθημερινότητα. Παλιά, όταν πρωτομπήκε η τηλεόραση στα σπίτια, οι άνθρωποι σαστισμένοι, σκούπιζαν προτού την ανοίξουν. Είχαν την αίσθηση ότι οι παρουσιαστές μπορούσαν να τους δουν και να τους κακολογήσουν για την ακαταστασία. Σήμερα, όλοι σκουπίζουν, καθαρίζουν, πηγαίνουν κομμωτήριο και μακιγιάρουν όπως όπως τη θλιμμένη τους διάθεση προτού βγουν στον «έξω κόσμο» του Instagram.
In the last 48 hours, grown men & women, MP’s, women’s equality representatives, journalists, actresses and broadcasters have discovered my Instagram feed and decided to pick it apart online, in front of thousands. Each time I refresh my page, hundreds of new nasty messages pour onto my Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, some of which have contained malicious death threats. There are now hundreds of thousands of tweets circling the internet, shaming me. I implore those mindlessly sharing this content to research who I am as a person, before they further drag my name and image through the mud. Yes, I do adverts on here, but only with brands I genuinely use and would spend money on myself. My feed isn’t a place of reality (let’s talk about Exhibit A – above – I mean who spends their time in such a beautiful city, perched on a ledge, ice-cream in hand and smile permanently affixed to her face, it’s staged guys). Sometimes my photos are whimsical and OTT and a little too pink, but I’m not presenting this as an ‘idealistic’ version of life that young girls should aspire to. Those who follow me will know my reality. I try to raise awareness for the digestive condition I suffer from, the same condition that years ago threatened me graduating from university. My Instagram has been an outlet to show you can be positive and have fun with life, despite this condition. I personally don’t think my content is harmful to young girls but I do agree Instagram can present a false expectation for people to live up to. And I am wholeheartedly sorry if I’ve ever made anyone feel inadequate through my content. My life mission is quite the opposite. I am a strong 24-year-old woman who has experienced bullying in the past. I am and will be okay after this hideous experience. But another young girl or guy as the subject of a targeted hate campaign might not be okay. Please remember at the centre of of every viral storm is a human being. ❤️