Η «γιόγκι του λαού»: το «φαινόμενο Αντριέν» που σαρώνει στο YouTube

View this post on Instagram

Creativity is courage. The world needs more fearless people that can influence all disciplines to challenge their very existence. Creativity is reflection aimed not at yourself, but at the world around you. – John Maeda NEW love letter in your box, with extra love from @cherryontopmarfa! Also new YOGA FOR TEENS – which is awesome for all ages, of course. It’s a great home practice that will light a fire in your core! Wake up third chakra energy for confidence, strengthen the back, and recognize the beauty within. #findwhatfeelsgood #cherryontopmarfa #yogawithadriene 📷: @dagnushka ✨