Το είδαμε και αυτό: της έκανε πρόταση γάμου την ώρα που σέρφαραν στα κύματα

Ένας σέρφερ στη Χαβάη σκέφτηκε να ζητήσει από την (επίσης σέρφερ) σύντροφό του να τον παντρευτεί… ενόσω στην θάλασσα και πάνω στις σανίδες τους.
Όπως αναφέρουν τα ΜΜΕ του νησιού, ο γαμπρός αποφάσισε να κάνει κάτι πρωτότυπο.
Οι δυο τους ήταν στην Χονολουλού και αποφάσισε να της δώσει το δαχτυλίδι ενώ έκαναν σέρφινγκ.
Ο Κρις Γκαρθ τα έκανε όλα όπως έπρεπε, δηλαδή έπεσε όντως στα γόνατα (έστω και πάνω στη σανίδα του σερφ) και ζήτησε από τη Λόρεν Οϊγε να γίνει γυναίκα του αλλά είχε ένα μικρό ατύχημα: του έπεσε το δαχτυλίδι μέσα στη θάλασσα και χάθηκε στο βυθό του Ειρηνικού.
Ωστόσο, και αφού πρώτα πήρε το πολυπόθητο «ναι», της αποκάλυψε ότι το δαχτυλίδι που έπεσε στην θάλασσα δεν ήταν το κανονικό.
Είχε προβλέψει ότι μπορεί να γίνει ατύχημα και είχε φροντίσει να αφήσει το ακριβό δαχτυλίδι σε έναν φίλο του που τον περίμενε στη στεριά.
Και μόλις το ζευγάρι πάτησε ξανά στην άμμο, εκεί έγινε η πιο… ολοκληρωμένη πρόταση, αυτή τη φορά με το κανονικό δακτυλίδι.
• •• Like everything with us… there is always a good story to accompany. • •• This morning my best friend @this_garth and I went out for a surf. Little did I know he would be asking me to be his partner for life! • •• Story time: we caught a wave together at the surf break we met at and had many of our first dates. I turn back to make sure he was on the wave with me and he was on one knee with a ring box and screamed out “Lauren, I love you! Will you marry me?!” At first I thought it was a joke and then realized it clearly wasn’t. And of course I am beside myself that I get to spend the rest of my life with this man that I LOVE from the depths of my entire being, is a bigger feminist than I am, and makes me laugh everyday and reminds me how simple and beautiful life is. • •• Christopher Garth, I love you and am so grateful the stars aligned and our ancestors that came before us so beautifully orchestrated this for us! Here’s to a lifetime of laughter and keeping things simple and authentic! • •• I said YES 💍 • •• Thank you @tommypierucki @aaronmizu @lisaunderwater @chrisberinger for documenting this incredible event! ❤️🙏🏽❤️