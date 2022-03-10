Eurovission 2022: Αυτή είναι η μπαλάντα της ελληνικής συμμετοχής

Στη δημοσιότητα δόθηκε το απόγευμα της Πέμπτης το τραγούδι της ελληνικής συμμετοχής για τη Eurovision 2022. Η Αμάντα Γεωργιάδη θα ερμηνεύσει το «Die Together» και θα εκπροσωπήσει τη χώρα μας στον 66ο Διαγωνισμό Τραγουδιού της Eurovision που θα γίνει τον Μάιο στο Τορίνο.

Το τραγούδι είναι σε σύνθεση της Αμάντας Γεωργιάδη σε συνεργασία με τον Νορβηγό συνεργάτη της Μπιόρν Χελζ. Τη σκηνοθετική επιμέλεια του video clip, που γυρίστηκε στη Σύμη, ανέλαβε ο Κώστας Καρύδας.

Σημειώνεται ότι το τραγούδι είναι διαθέσιμο σε όλες τις μουσικές πλατφόρμες, ενώ το video clip θα είναι διαθέσιμο στο κανάλι της Αμάντας Γεωργιάδη στο YouTube.

Η τραγουδίστρια, μιλώντας στην ΕΡΤ, εξέφρασε την ικανοποίησή της για τη συνεργασία με τον Φωκά Ευαγγελινό και δήλωσε για το αποτέλεσμα ότι θα βγει πάρα πολύ καλό.

Οι στίχοι του «Die Together»

I’m in you’re back seat

You are driving me crazy

You’re in fully control

It’s like always know so

Are you having a good time

Doesn’t seem like you’re all fine

We don’t laugh anymore

And when we cry we do it on our own

It’s been a lovely year for us

Yeah that’s what they say

It’s been a hell of year

And we’ve been living in fear

Close to giving up

But if we die together now

We will always have each other

I won’t lose you for another

And if we die together now

I will hold you till forever

If we die together die together now

I love you, say that you love me too

That’s the only way we can get out of this hell we made

It’s been a lovely year for us

Yeah that’s what they say

It’s been a hell of year

And we’ve been living in fear

Close to giving up

But if we die together now

We will always have each other

I won’t lose you for another

And if we die together now

I will hold you till forever

If we die together die together now

Take my heart and rip it out

Bring it to the other side

(x2) Take my heart and rip it out…

But if we die together now

We will always have each other

I won’t lose you for another

And if we die together now

I will hold you till forever

If we die together die together now

