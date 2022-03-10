Eurovission 2022: Αυτή είναι η μπαλάντα της ελληνικής συμμετοχής

Στη δημοσιότητα δόθηκε το απόγευμα της Πέμπτης το τραγούδι της ελληνικής συμμετοχής για τη Eurovision 2022. Η Αμάντα Γεωργιάδη θα ερμηνεύσει το «Die Together» και θα εκπροσωπήσει τη χώρα μας στον 66ο Διαγωνισμό Τραγουδιού της Eurovision που θα γίνει τον Μάιο στο Τορίνο.
Το τραγούδι είναι σε σύνθεση της Αμάντας Γεωργιάδη σε συνεργασία με τον Νορβηγό συνεργάτη της Μπιόρν Χελζ. Τη σκηνοθετική επιμέλεια του video clip, που γυρίστηκε στη Σύμη, ανέλαβε ο Κώστας Καρύδας.
Σημειώνεται ότι το τραγούδι είναι διαθέσιμο σε όλες τις μουσικές πλατφόρμες, ενώ το video clip θα είναι διαθέσιμο στο κανάλι της Αμάντας Γεωργιάδη στο YouTube.
Η τραγουδίστρια, μιλώντας στην ΕΡΤ, εξέφρασε την ικανοποίησή της για τη συνεργασία με τον Φωκά Ευαγγελινό και δήλωσε για το αποτέλεσμα ότι θα βγει πάρα πολύ καλό.
Οι στίχοι του «Die Together»
I’m in you’re back seat
You are driving me crazy
You’re in fully control
It’s like always know so
Are you having a good time
Doesn’t seem like you’re all fine
We don’t laugh anymore
And when we cry we do it on our own
It’s been a lovely year for us
Yeah that’s what they say
It’s been a hell of year
And we’ve been living in fear
Close to giving up
But if we die together now
We will always have each other
I won’t lose you for another
And if we die together now
I will hold you till forever
If we die together die together now
I love you, say that you love me too
That’s the only way we can get out of this hell we made
It’s been a lovely year for us
Yeah that’s what they say
It’s been a hell of year
And we’ve been living in fear
Close to giving up
But if we die together now
We will always have each other
I won’t lose you for another
And if we die together now
I will hold you till forever
If we die together die together now
Take my heart and rip it out
Bring it to the other side
(x2) Take my heart and rip it out…
But if we die together now
We will always have each other
I won’t lose you for another
And if we die together now
I will hold you till forever
If we die together die together now
